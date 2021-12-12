Two pounds of drugs, $13,000 cash seized during traffic stop

Two men were arrested after a lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of Atlanta to Madison County. | Credit: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Two men were arrested after a lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of Atlanta to Madison County.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents stopped a vehicle driven by one of the suspects, Steven Frepatrick Battle, on Wednesday. A search was conducted with the assistance of K-9 Maverick.

During the search, agents located nearly 2 pounds of cocaine, marijuana, a gun and almost $13,000 of suspected drug proceeds.

Steven Frepatrick Battle | Credit: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Kameron Dashawn Ford | Credit: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Frepatrick Battle, 48, and his passenger, Kameron Dashawn Ford, 31, were arrested for trafficking in cocaine and first-degree possession of marijuana.

They were both booked into the Madison County Jail without incident.