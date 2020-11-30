Two people killed, child injured when tree lands on Jeep in Grant

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were killed early Monday morning when a tree fell on their Jeep in Grant.

Joshua Zeb Vaughn, 34, and Sarah Megan Carrigg, 33, both of Grant, were killed around 5:25 a.m. on Swearengin Road, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers. A child in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

Troopers said the tree fell on Swearengin Road near Echota Drive, about a quarter mile south of Grant.

ALEA troopers are still investigating the wreck.