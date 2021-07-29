Two people injured in overnight shooting outside 3000Bar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed two people were injured in a shooting outside of the 3000Bar early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

HPD confirmed two people were transported to the hospital. One person is in critical condition, the other was said to have serious injuries as well.

Investigators believe there was an altercation between the two that led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

