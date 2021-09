Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

ELKMONT, Ala. — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Shipley Hollow Road in Elkmont late Saturday night.

The Limestone County Coroner Mike West told News 19 that the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Shipley Hollow Road near Ragsdale Creek Road.

West also confirmed that the two people killed were a man and a woman but that they were not releasing identities at the time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is handling the investigation.