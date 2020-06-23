Two north Alabama schools suspend workouts after students test positive for COVID-19

(WHNT) – Two north Alabama schools have suspended workouts this week after students tested positive for COVID-19.

Arab High announced the suspension after two student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the school, both students have been asymptomatic.

❗️ALL Athletic Activities are CANCELED and ALL Athletic Facilities are CLOSED for the week of June 22-26. — Arab Knights Sports (@AKnightsSports) June 21, 2020

A letter sent to parents said that the school doesn’t think the transmission of the virus occurred during school activities but the school is sanitizing all areas of the facilities used by these athletes.

Lexington High School has also canceled all athletic workouts effective immediately.

The school announced that they have had a student tested for COVID-19 but that the student has not tested positive.

The school says they want to be proactive in keeping everyone safe.