Two North Alabama men are walking across the country for peace and unity.

DECATUR, Ala.- “It all started with a vision,” British Malone said. Malone and his cousin Avery Johnson, both natives of North Alabama, are walking over 2,600 miles across the U.S. from Pensacola, Florida to Vancouver, Washington to bring peace and unity.

“The number one goal goes hand in hand with the mission statement, revive the love that has been lost amongst the land,” Malone said, with all the turmoil in the past year, “if we can be the start of bringing this nation together, that will be absolutely amazing.”

Malone started his journey on his own on January 2nd. When he originally asked his cousin Avery, he initially said no.

“I was in a dark place, I had recently lost my fiancée in early December,” Avery shared, but after thought and prayer, “I knew I had to be with my cousin, so I called him and drove down there.”

Both agree that it’s been a journey, but they also agree they haven’t seen anything yet, “it’s been a humbling experience, but overall you know, we’re getting the word out, we’re getting the message out and that’s what matters,” Avery said.

While walking for miles a day is a challenge, so is the unexpected, Malone says they were about a mile away from Fultondale when an EF-3 tornado hit overnight, “there’s definitely going to be struggles with us walking. I feel like with those struggles, people will be able to see the true us, the true meaning behind the whole walk, or the whole meaning behind the message. I feel like the walk is what’s bringing everybody together.”

That’s where they want the public to step in. They know not everyone can walk the full 2,600 miles. But, they’re encouraging others, if you see them, join them, “this is about bringing everyone together, to unite communities,” Avery said.

Avery continued to say, “this is all British, he’s the one with the vision.”

Malone says he hopes his vision continues, “so once I get there, what I would love to see at the finish line is a group of people from all different races, genders, nationalities, political views, sexual preferences, just a group of people. We’re all family no matter what you are, you’re my family, that’s what I would love to see a unity of people.”

The pair have a Go Fund Me, where they use some of the expenses, but the majority of the funds goes to eight other organizations.

The journey to Vancouver is supposed to last five to six months on foot. However, because the men stop along the way to help others in all types of communities, they say that it will most likely take longer than that.

You can follow the journey on Facebook and on Instagram @britishvsterling.