Two North Alabama football games canceled due to COVID-19

(WHNT) — Two high school football games have been canceled due to rising cases of COVID-19 across North Alabama.

The Brindlee Mountain versus Woodville game has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases at Brindlee Mountain. The Woodville Panthers will now travel to face Douglas at 7 p.m.

Also, according to New Hope’s football team on Twitter, their game against Columbia has been canceled due to COVID-19 “issues at Columbia High School.”

The New Hope vs. Columbia game was set for Thursday, August 26.

Both cancellations comes as Marshall County Schools report 189 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students in the school system. 46 of those were at Brindlee Mountain and 46 at Asbury.

Both schools will transition to virtual learning on Monday, August 30 through September 6.