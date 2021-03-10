Two MTSU students charged with stealing $114K from university

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Two students were charged with stealing $114K from Middle Tennessee State University, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In November 2020, TBI Agents say they joined an investigation with the Comptroller’s Office into theft allegations involving MTSU’s Somali Student Association and Muslim Student Association.

During the investigation, authorities say they found that two leaders of the student groups were responsible for fraudulently getting more than $114,000 in Student Activity Fee payments from the university over a three-year period.

The Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments Tuesday charging Mohamed Gure with one count of Theft over $60,000, one count of Theft over $10,000, 30 counts of Forgery, and two counts of Criminal Simulation, according to the TBI.

The report says the indictments charged Mohamed Osman (DOB 02/15/1999) with one count of Theft over $60,000, 28 counts of Forgery, and two counts of Criminal Simulation.

Gure and Osman were arrested and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on March 9.

The TBI says that Gure’s bond is set $60,000, and Osmon’s bond is set at $50,000.