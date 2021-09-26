Two more Saturday night fires confirmed at Publix, Champy’s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two more fires have been confirmed by Madison Fire and Rescue after a string of blazes broke out across Madison County Saturday night.

According to Madison Fire and Rescue Captain Ryan Gentry, Madison Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Champy’s just before 6 p.m. and ten minutes later, received a call to respond to another fire at Publix in the same shopping center.

Both fires are under a joint investigation by Gentry, the City of Huntsville, and the state fire marshal.

Officials could not confirm the damage at either location, but Gentry said he doesn’t believe anyone was injured.