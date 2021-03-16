Two men found in stolen vehicle face drug charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Two men were arrested Friday after Decatur police said investigators found them in a stolen vehicle.

Terence Jermaine Smith, 29, and John Timothy Delarenta Topps, 41, were pulled over for a traffic violation Friday near 8th Street and 9th Avenue SE, Decatur police said. Police said they discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police said they found heroin and methamphetamine on Topps, and “imitation narcotics” on Smith.

Topps, who police said was driving the vehicle, was charged with meth and heroin possession, first-degree receiving stolen property, drug paraphernalia possession and failure to signal. He was jailed on bonds totaling $15,600.

Smith was charged with possession of imitation narcotics. His bond was set at $300.