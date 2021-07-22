Two men arrested in Florence home invasion

FLORENCE, Ala. – Two men have been arrested and charged in a violent home invasion that took place in Florence back on July 9.

The Florence Police Department (FPD) said in a release that Lavale Cooper, of Leighton, is being held on a $150,000 bond. He has been charged with Burglary 1st degree, Robbery 1st degree, and Assault 1st degree.

Lavale Cooper.

Photo courtesy of Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Oscar Steven Woods, of Florence, is being held on a $120.00 bond. Woods has been charged with Burglary 1st degree and Robbery 1st degree.

Oscar Steven Woods.

Photo courtesy of Lauderdale County Detention Center.

In the release, FPD stated that on July 9, two armed subjects wearing masks entered a home on Tombigbee Street to rob the house.

A 32-year-old male was struck several times in the face with a weapon. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Following an investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Cooper and Woods.

Both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty.