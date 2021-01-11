Two members of Congress introduce measure to censure U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks over rally speech

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives say they are working to have Republican U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks censured for his speech made at a rally prior to a mob raiding the U.S. Capitol last week.

Democratic Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida said Monday they were introducing a resolution for his censure. The resolution is the result of Brooks’s speech at a Jan. 6 rally that culminated in a mob breaking into the U.S. Capitol.

I've introduced a resolution, with @DWStweets, to formally censure Congressman Mo Brooks, who, on the morning of January 6th, incited the crowd that attacked the Capitol, endangering the lives of his fellow members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/9RstKR29Jn — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) January 11, 2021

“The threat from these violent extremists remains ongoing, and many of my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, fear for the safety of their families,” Malinowski said on Twitter. “Congressman Brooks, however, remains unrepentant. This will not be tolerated.”

.@RepMoBrooks helped Trump incite an angry mob, exhorting Capitol rally-goers to start “kicking ass.” Now five people are dead. @Malinowski and I are asking Congress to censure him. Brooks' dangerous rhetoric will not go without consequences. https://t.co/t3DsxoSYOy — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) January 11, 2021

Brooks has called the violence at the Capitol “despicable” and called for the culprits to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He also has made claims that there is evidence that the attack was orchestrated by antifa. According to the Associated Press, an FBI official said there is no indication that antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters during the riot.

A censure of Brooks would be a public rebuke in which he would be made to stand in the well of the House as the resolution to censure him is read by the House’s presiding officer, usually the Speaker of the House. A simple majority vote is required to pass censure.

The last time a House member was censured was in 2010, after Democrat Charles Rangel from New York was convicted on multiple counts of financial misconduct.