Two lost hikers rescued in Lawrence County overnight Saturday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Two men got lost while hiking and were rescued in Lawrence County overnight Sunday.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the search and rescue team was called to an area between the Randolph and Thompson Creek Trailheads around 6:56 p.m.

A ground search team located the two men around 11:30 p.m. They weren’t injured, but were exhausted and slightly dehydrated.

Search teams gave the hikers water to rehydrate and helped them find their way back to their vehicles around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.