Two local high schools hosting competition blood drives in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Panthers and the Grissom Tigers are hosting two separate blood drives in Huntsville on September 17th.

The Tigers are hosting a blood drive at Southwood Presbyterian The Lodge located at 1000 Carl T. Jones.

While the Panthers will be hosting a blood drive at the Huntsville Red Cross Donor Room located at 1015 Airport Road in SW Huntsville.

Donors can pick their donation location based on which team they support.

You can make an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and by using the sponsor code: competition.

Both schools will receive scholarship money for collecting over 30 pints, according to organizers.

COVID-19 Antibody testing will also be available for eligible donors.