MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm two people died in a head-on collision on Hwy 36 in Morgan County.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn confirmed two died in the crash and a third person was airlifted to an area hospital.

The crash happened near Dry Creek Cove Road near Laceys Spring around 6 p.m.

Morgan County deputies closed the road to traffic for part of the evening. It has been reopened.