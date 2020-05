MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two people were killed Thursday night in a Madison County motorcycle wreck.

Alabama State Troopers said Eric Nathanael Barbee, 40, and Cristy Marie Calloway, 33, were killed when the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle Barbee was driving collided with a Chevy Silverado.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, on Maysville Road, six miles north of Huntsville.