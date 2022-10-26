CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were killed in a crash in Cullman County on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say the crash involved two vehicles and happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26.

Charles H. Johnson, 71, and Connie C. Johnson, 74, both of Crane Hill, were killed when their 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata. The Johnsons were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Sonata were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama Highway 157 just east of West Point.