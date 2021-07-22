Escaped Franklin County inmates were recaptured

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms two inmates that escaped from the Franklin County Jail Thursday morning are back in custody.

Timothy Kyle Sawyer, 29, and William Messer, 34, left the jail on foot.

Kyle Sawyer

Sawyer is charged with aggravated child abuse of a family member and destruction of property by a prisoner. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

William Messer

Messer is charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12, sodomy in the 1st, and burglary in the 3rd, with a bond set at $20,000.