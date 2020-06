HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex off of Academy Drive.

Police said that HEMSI emergency crews took two patients to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Our crew at the scene said they saw K-9 units in the area.

@HsvPolice working throughly between apartment buildings on Academy. Unclear if there’s a public safety threat at this time. @whnt pic.twitter.com/H9TF3RCM7B — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) June 20, 2020

Police said they don’t have anyone in custody but do not think there is a threat to the public.