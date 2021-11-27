Two injured in Limestone County wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured in a crash in Limestone County on Saturday morning.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the single-vehicle crash happened at 7:13 a.m. on Saturday, November 27 on I-65 in Limestone County.

Officials say the crash happened when 64-year-old Henry Webb’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a cable barrier. 25-year-old Kasshawn Terrell of Chicago, Ill. was the passenger in Webb’s vehicle.

Both men were transported to area hospitals for treatment.