Two injured in Limestone County wreck

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured in a crash in Limestone County on Saturday morning.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the single-vehicle crash happened at 7:13 a.m. on Saturday, November 27 on I-65 in Limestone County.

Officials say the crash happened when 64-year-old Henry Webb’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a cable barrier. 25-year-old Kasshawn Terrell of Chicago, Ill. was the passenger in Webb’s vehicle.

Both men were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories