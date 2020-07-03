Two in custody after police pursuit in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people are in police custody after a chase ended on North Memorial Parkway.
Huntsville Police say a pursuit started at Haven Inn during a suspected drug deal.
Officers deployed spike strips near I-565 and University. Huntsville police say the male driver swerved around the barrier and nearly hit an officer.
The driver led police to a home near Alabama A&M Campus on Memorial Parkway before the chase finally ended.
Police arrested the driver and a female passenger.
At this time, there is no word on what the charges against the individuals will be.