Two House Democrats introduce resolution to censure Mo Brooks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Congressman Mo Brooks faces mounting criticism for remarks he made during a speech Wednesday before the siege of the U.S Capitol.

There are some calling for him to be held accountable. A resolution was introduced by two House Democrats Monday to censure Brooks.

A censure registers the House’s deep disapproval of member misconduct that does not meet the threshold for expulsion.

Representatives Tom Malinowski from New Jersey and Debbie Wasserman Schultz from Florida introduced the censure. According to a release from Malinowski’s office, they introduced the resolution to censure for inciting violence against his fellow members of Congress as part of last week’s assault on the United States Capitol.

“Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” said Congressman Mo Brooks during a rally Wednesday.

This portion of the speech given by Congressman Mo Brooks hours before rioters stormed the Capitol was cited in a resolution condemning and censuring him.

The resolution states in part, “Representative Brooks’ actions encouraged and fueled the mob, brought shame on the house of representatives, jeopardizing its reputation and institutional integrity, as well as the safety of its members and staff.”

“Do I believe Congressman Brooks thought there was going to be a riot? No. Do I believe Congressman Brooks should have known better than to say some of the things he said and then be surprised by what happened? Yes,” said Chris Lewis. Lewis ran against Brooks in the 2020 election.

News 19 asked him to share his thoughts on the rhetoric in Brooks’ speech.

“He certainly doesn’t represent all Republicans in the fifth district,” Lewis said.

As for whether Brooks should be censured…

“I think the people of Alabama need to address it. The Republicans of Alabama, myself included, myself included as a republican, need to address it,” Lewis said.

He says that comes in the form of community engagement with the local Republican executive committees and understanding how candidates get the green light to run on the Republican ticket in the first place.

“There’s a local executive committee that says whether or not that person can run on the ballot or not run on a ballot. It’s their decision and their decision alone so if I’m giving that decision to a group of people I want to know who they are.

If the resolution passes, Brooks will be the first congressman from Alabama to be censured.