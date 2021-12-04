Two girls dead after 4 shot at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two girls are dead after a shooting at a neighborhood gas station that also injured another teen and a 9-month-old baby Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard, just down the street from Graceland.

Memphis Police said the victims, three teenage girls and a baby, were at a gas pump inside a red Infiniti when a dark-colored Nissan pulled up beside them and fired several shots. The driver of the Nissan fled the scene.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but police reported Saturday morning that they had died from their injuries. Another 16-year-old and the baby are listed in non-critical condition.

The Nissan was later recovered, but no arrests have been made, police said. The motive behind the shooting is unknown, he said.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or submit a tip online.