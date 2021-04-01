Two former Alabama Football players signing at Parkway Place Mall for non-profit organization

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former Alabama Football players Sherman Williams and David Palmer will be signing autographs at Parkway Place Mall to raise money for their non-profit organization.

The Palmer Williams Group was founded to help disadvantaged youth overcome obstacles in life. Both Palmer and Williams played for Gene Stallings in Tuscaloosa before playing in the NFL, and now they’re using their platforms to give back to the community.

“We always knew being taught and coming up under a coach like Gene Stallings and our high school coaches as well,” said Williams. “They always put it in us that ‘hey if you get a chance to make it to the next level, it’s always good to give back to the community and always help other people.’ That’s what it’s all about you know believing in Christ and everything and having that spirit of love and wanting to give back to others.”

Williams and Palmer will be at Parkway Place Mall Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.