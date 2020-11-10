Two fires under investigation in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Fire and Rescue responded to two fires, one on Tuesday and one on Monday.

On Tuesday, Athens crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Winslow Drive after witnesses reported hearing an explosion around 1:08 PM.

Crews say the structure was completely engulfed when they arrived.

“The 911 caller reported the sound of an explosion just before the fire,” Hand said. “The structure appears to have been a utility type building, and there were some propane tanks inside as well as some torches and other tools. The cause is still under investigation.”

Hand said no one was inside the structure and there were no injuries.

Athens Fire was also called to a fire on Monday night off Hasting Road near U.S. 72.

House Fire on Hasting Road in Athens

They say the cause of the fire is unknown but the structure was an abandoned home.

Both these fires will be investigated.