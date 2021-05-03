Two dead in head-on collision on Wilson Parkway

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Authorities confirmed two people are dead after a crash on Wilson Parkway in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver of a truck in eastbound lanes crossed two lanes and hit a westbound vehicle head on.

Emergency crews say one man died at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but he died of his injuries.

The crash happened in front of Fayetteville High School.

The crash remains under investigation.

