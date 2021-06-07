Two dead following Saturday morning crash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that two men were killed in a single-car crash in the early Saturday morning hours.

The crash occurred on U.S. Hwy 72 near Bryan Hill Road, about three miles east of Athens.

The driver, Johnathan Patlan, 25, of Santa Ann, Calif. was fatally injured when his 2018 Toyota Tacoma left the road and overturned. Patlan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, Robert Lee Mcvay, 28, of Demopolis, was also fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the men were wearing their seat belts.

There is no further information at this time, as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.