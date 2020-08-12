Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at North Alabama correctional facilities

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections said Wednesday that staff members at two of its North Alabama facilities had self-reported positive COVID-19 tests.

A staff member at Limestone Correctional Facility and one at North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur reported and self-quarantined after their results, according to ADOC. The department said it’s investigating to determine what inmates or other employees may have been exposed to those staff members.

Since the pandemic began, ADOC records show there have been seven positive employee cases at Limestone and four employee cases at the Decatur facility. No inmates have tested positive.

ADOC said it has 134 active cases among its staff.

The department also said it had two new inmate cases: One at Easterling Correctional Facility and one at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

The department says it has 100 cases still active among inmates.

17 inmates have died since the pandemic began.