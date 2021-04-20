Two charged with meth trafficking in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — A call about a domestic incident in a car ended up with two people behind bars on meth charges, Athens police said Tuesday.

Pamela Rich, 41, and Shannon Lee Cochran, 45, were both charged with meth trafficking after the incident Monday afternoon.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said officers were called about a domestic incident taking place in a vehicle on Highway 31 at Elm Street around 5:30 p.m. Officers found the vehicle at the Chevron station on Elm Street.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver took off on Highway 31 south and wouldn’t stop, Johnson said. They lost the vehicle on Forrest Street but located it in a yard on Maize Street a short time later.

Cochran was still in the vehicle when officers located it, Johnson said; Rich was found on Clinton Street.

Police said they found an aerosol can in the vehicle that had a false bottom where a little over an ounce of meth was stored.

In addition to the trafficking charge, Rich was charged with reckless endangerment and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.