Two charged with hiring men to intimidate assault victim in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Two people already charged with assaulting an elderly man are facing more charges for trying to intimidate the man into dropping the case, Limestone County authorities said Wednesday.

Billy Joe Carruth, 49, and Brittney Nicole Clem, 42, are charged with bribing a witness, intimidating a witness and criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

The charges stem from an assault on the elderly man that happened Oct. 17. Carruth and Clem offered the victim $500 in cash to drop the charges, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, but the victim refused.

As a result, authorities said Carruth and Clem hired two men to assault the victim and scare him into dropping the charges. The assault happened April 13, when the sheriff’s office said Ian Van Hunter and Jonathan Colby Parsons attacked the victim and robbed another person who saw the attack.

Hunter and Parsons were arrested last week after two separate pursuits, the sheriff’s office said. Hunter’s bond was set at $262,000. Parsons’s bond was $263,000.

Both Carruth and Clem are being held on $255,000 bonds.