Two charged in road rage incident that left truck full of bullet holes

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two men are facing charges after chasing a truck and shooting at it in a road rage incident, Limestone County authorities said Friday.

Isaiah Shakur Watson, 23, of Decatur, is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. James Mathew Owens III, 21, of Madison, was in the Madison County Jail and awaiting extradition to face the same charges, authorities said.

The incident happened Monday evening at Highway 72 and Balch Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Witnesses said Watson swerved in front of a pickup truck, and the two drivers exchanged hand gestures as they continued west on Highway 72 into Limestone County, authorities said.

When the two vehicles were in the area of County Line Road, Owens emerged from a passenger window and started shooting at the truck with a pistol that had an extended magazine, according to the sheriff’s office. The truck was hit several times and the driver ran off the road into a ditch after nearly being hit by a bullet, authorities said.

The truck driver turned on his four-wheel drive and was able to get away, authorities said. Watson’s car crossed a median and lost power after sustaining heavy damage, they said.

Watson and Owens left the car and ran away, authorities said. They were identified by items left in the car.

Watson was arrested by Huntsville police and U.S. Marshals Thursday at a home in Huntsville. Owens called the sheriff’s office and turned himself in a short time later, authorities said.