Two charged after meth labs found in Dekalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Two people are facing charges after Dekalb County authorities said they found two meth labs in the Blake community.

Jody Daniel Phillips, 45, and Kyla Marie Dabbs, 30, both of Fort Payne, were arrested on March 23.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office said it had received numerous complaints about drug activity and stopped a vehicle leaving a home on County Road 121. Phillips and Dabbs were in the vehicle and had heroin and marijuana, authorities said.

A search turned up two meth labs, about 33 grams of meth, two guns, meth making materials and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Phillips was charged with first-degree meth manufacturing, drug trafficking, manufacturing drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol unlawfully.

Dabbs was charged with drug possession, second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

The sheriff’s office said more charges could be filed in the case.