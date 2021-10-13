Two charged after man was stabbed, driven over in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Two men are facing charges after Decatur Police say they stabbed a man and ran him over after he jumped from a vehicle.

Police were called to Parkway Hospital about the stabbing on October 4.

Officers spoke with a man who had injuries to his head and ankle. The victim told police he was riding in a vehicle with two men when he got into an argument with a man he identified as Darren Jamahl Smith, 27, of Decatur.

Investigators were told Smith turned around and stabbed the victim in the head multiple times before he was able to roll out of the vehicle to escape.

Police were told the driver, identified as Stanley Jeremy Grier, 38, of Decatur, put the vehicle in reverse and drove over the victim’s ankle and hip.

Someone drove the victim to the hospital where he was treated and later released.

Smith is charged with second-degree assault. Smith was already out on bond at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on an $80,000 bond.

Police charged Grier with second-degree assault and he was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $2,500 bond.