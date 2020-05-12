Two C-130 Hercules aircraft flying over Decatur, Florence, Huntsville, Muscle Shoals Tuesday afternoon

NORTH ALABAMA – If you missed the hospital fly-overs last week, you’ll have another chance to watch one!

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft will fly from Maxwell Air Force Base, and fly over hospitals in Decatur, Florence, Huntsville, Muscle Shoals Tuesday afternoon.

This as a way to say thank you to nurses, doctors, and other frontline heroes battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

You’ll see them fly over the Muscle Shoals and Florence area around 12:10 and 12:20 p.m. From there, they’ll fly from there to Decatur, where you can see them in the sky between 12:20 and 12:30 p.m. In Huntsville, you can expect them from 12:30-12:40 p.m.