NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and WNBA great Candace Parker joined a middle school basketball team’s zoom meeting in Philadelphia.

They were also joined by Tony the Tiger to share Mission Tiger – an initiative to help middle school kids across the country have access to sports when they’re safely allowed to play again.

They donated $200,000 to the team for a new court, new equipment and new uniforms.

So far, Mission Tiger has helped more than 340,000 students nationwide.