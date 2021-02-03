Two arrested on multiple felony charges in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have charged two Athens men with multiple felonies in connection with crimes across Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Offices says Geovannis Rodriguez, 28, of Athens, is charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree burglary. Luis Rodriguez, 32, of Athens, is charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree burglary, and third-degree theft.

Investigators say the suspects burglarized Mildred’s Restaurant in Ardmore and stole checks from Willow Contracting in Lester.

Authorities said both men are being held in the Limestone County Jail, and bond is not yet set.

As a result of these arrests, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they believe they will clear up several thefts in Limestone County.

“I am proud of the hard work of our investigators in this case, that will assist in clearing up multiple thefts in our county,” said Sheriff Mike Blakely.