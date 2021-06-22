Two arrested on drug charges in Stevenson after joint investigation

Two Jackson County men were arrested on drug-related charges on Friday, June 18. (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities arrested two men on drug-related charges after joint investigation last week.

On Friday, June 18, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department, Stevenson Police Department, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search on Ohio Avenue in Stevenson, Ala. where they uncovered more than one pound of synthetic marijuana (spice), .25 of methamphetamine, six ounces of marijuana, 90 oxycodone pills, 13 vapes containing THC, and drug paraphernalia.

JSCO reported Nicholas Lashaun Price, 33, of Stevenson, was charged with trafficking in spice, possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Lashane Smith, 29, of Hollywood, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say Price and Smith were both released on bond on Saturday, June 19.