Two arrested in string of burglaries, robberies across several Alabama counties

Some of the evidence authorities recovered that they said is connected to a DeKalb County burglaries investigation. Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriffs Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Two men from Birmingham and Bessemer are facing multiple charges for a string of burglaries and robberies that includes several in northeast Alabama.

Jamichael Billingsley, 22, of Bessemer, and Darius Hill, 32, of Birmingham, are both being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said their case against the two men began in September 2019, when a mother and daughter arrived at their home on County Road 49 in the Dawson community and found two men breaking into their home.

The men tied the victims up and stole electronics from the home, authorities said. The victims got free about 30 minutes later and contacted the sheriff’s office.

DeKalb County investigators said they used the East Metro Area Crime Center to trace the suspects back to Birmingham, where they found surveillance photos of them at a convenience store. The crime center is run by Oxford police and provides technology-based assistance to law enforcement.

While DeKalb County investigators were working on the Dawson robbery, they said several other burglaries occurred in Dawson, Fort Payne, Crossville and Henagar. Investigators said they were able to tie those to their original case.

When stolen firearms began showing up at Birmingham-area pawn shops in December, investigators said they were able to work with Bessemer police and charge Billingsley with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.

Darius Hill and Jamichael Billingsley (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photos)

Investigators said they were able to get warrants for Hill’s arrest in January, after searching a home in the Grasselli Heights area of Birmingham. A large amount of stolen items were found in the home, they said – including stolen firearms, electronics and jewelry from Cleburne, Marshall, Talladega, Lawrence and Chilton counties. They also found a gun stolen from Meridian, Miss.

Hill was finally arrested by U.S. Marshals Feb. 13 in Birmingham. He was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and second-degree robbery. He was booked on a $50,000 cash bond.

Authorities said Hill also faces federal charges, as well as local charges in Chilton, Talladega, Marshall and Lawrence counties.