Two arrested in pharmacy robbery investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection to a robbery investigation at the Sure Save pharmacy on Highway 53 Monday afternoon.

Police say around noon, two people robbed the pharmacy and stole a vehicle. Authorities said a white man entered the business and demanded drugs. The sheriff’s office said the man jumped over the counter and took a bag of narcotics along with keys to an employee’s vehicle and left the area.

Deputies have since recovered that stolen vehicle.

The sheriff’s office arrested Trevor Tate Jr., 24, and charged him with two counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree property theft.

Tate was taken to the Madison County Metro Jail on a $150,000 bond.

A second suspect is also in custody but there are no details about that arrest at this time.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it took a team effort in this investigation.

