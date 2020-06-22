Two arrested in Morgan County septuple murder

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two people have been arrested in connection with the murders of 7 people in Morgan County earlier this month, authorities said Monday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning they would release the names of two people later in the day as well as some details about the crime. A news conference was set for noon.

Seven people were found shot to death June 5 at a home in Valhermoso Springs. Authorities identified the victims as Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs, Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs, Roger Lee Jones Jr., 19 of Decatur, Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens, and William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Sommerville, James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur, and a 17-year-old girl.

WHNT News 19 plans to carry the news conference live. You can watch it here or on Facebook at noon.

[ARRESTS] Two individuals have been arrested in connection to the Valhermoso Springs Septuple(7) Homicides. Details to be released at 12pm Press Conference. pic.twitter.com/3IhqcNTG72 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) June 22, 2020