Two arrested in Limestone County on theft and drug charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man and a woman have both been arrested on theft and drug charges in Limestone County on Wednesday.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a man called Wednesday morning and reported two people prowling around his home. When the man confronted the two they quickly left his property. The homeowner filed a report that several parts and tools had been taken and there had been an attempt to remove a catalytic converter from his car.

Later on Wednesday, LCSO spotted a car that matched the description of the one the prowlers were driving and made a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed drug paraphernalia and a small container of methamphetamine.

James Townsend, 22 from Taft, Tennessee has been charged with Theft 2 and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Amberley Brown, 28 from Toney, has been charged with Theft 2, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She has a $6,000 bond. Brown is at the Limestone County Detention Center after a trip to Athens-Limestone Hospital to remove 8 grams of methamphetamine from her body cavity.

“The theft of catalytic converters that is being seen all over the county is also happening across the United States. I am confident that these arrests will assist us in clearing up additional theft cases in the county.” Sheriff Mike Blakey said.

Amberley Brown

James Townsend