LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Complaints of drug activity in Brush Creek Park led to the discovery of a stolen U-haul, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia.

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force said an agent patrolling through the park discovered a U-haul van that was stolen out of Virginia.

Officials said they investigated the drivers of the van and found that the two women were staying in a tent nearby. A search of that tent by agents and members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office revealed methamphetamine and various pieces of paraphernalia.

35-year-old Tiffany Diane Farewell and Tiffany Amanda Snellgrove both from Frederick, Maryland were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Tiffany Farewell

Tiffany Snellgrove

Officials said more charges are expected to be filed against the two in both Alabama and Virginia.