Two arrested after police find drugs, stolen motorcycle at Decatur home

DECATUR, Ala. — Two people are facing charges after police said they found drugs, a stolen motorcycle and guns at a Decatur home.

David William Westfall, 31, and Jammie Darlene McCary, 41, were arrested at their home on Westmead Street SW on Wednesday.

Decatur police said they executed a search warrant at their home and found McCary had methamphetamine, prescription pills and a large amount of cash.

Westfall, who police said had multiple felony bond revocation warrants, had a loaded firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest. Police said they found more firearms in the home, as well as a BMW motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

Westfall was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held without bond.

McCary was charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession. Her bond was set at $1,300.

Police said they seized the money found in the home pending condemnation proceedings.