MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Two apartment buildings at Madison Landing at Research Park caught fire early Thursday morning.

The apartment complex is located on Madison Boulevard near Zierdt Road.

Chief David Bailey with Madison Fire and Rescue said that they received the call around midnight. They arrived at the scene within seven minutes.

When they arrived, he said there was heavy fire and the floor in one of the buildings was collapsing. The fire had spread through both buildings.

A total of 20 apartments were deemed a total loss between the two buildings. There is no report on what caused the fire, and Bailey says that could take several days to determine.

No human injuries or casualties were reported, however, several pets were lost in the fire.

This is a developing story, and a News 19 crew is on the scene to bring you updates.