Two African Servals escape Huntsville barn on Sunday

Serval cat concentrating while hunting in the grassland in the remote Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, East Africa

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Be on the lookout for two African Servals that escaped from a barn in Huntsville Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post from the owner of 256Exotics, Lacey Herring, the felines went missing from Winchester Road.

Herring asks anyone who locates the animals should contact the the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or local animal control officers.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department told News 19 they were not aware of this situation, but, “We would advise citizens to be aware of surroundings, use caution and report any sightings.”