RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW/WLTX) – Twin infants were found dead in a car outside of a South Carolina daycare Tuesday, according to WLTX in Columbia.

WLTX reports the infants were found in a car at about 5:30 p.m. outside of Sunshine House Early Learning Academy and both were pronounced dead on scene.

At this time, it’s unclear if the daycare is involved with the deaths, according to WLTX.

No other information was immediately available.