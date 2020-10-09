Twin brother of Sylvania Teacher arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A second teacher was arrested regarding sexual abuse allegations in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Sheriffs Offices say on October 8 they received a complaint about inappropriate activity between a man and a juvenile.

During the investigation, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 28-year-old Donavan Wayne Dalton for having engaged in inappropriate contact with an unnamed juvenile.

Dalton was arrested last night and booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says because Dalton was an employee with the Fort Payne School System and the juvenile being within a school system, Dalton was charged with School Employee Having Sexual Contact With A Student Under The Age of 19 years of age.

On Friday, Dalton went before a Circuit Judge for an initial appearance.

His bond was set at $150,000.

If you have any other information on this case or know of any other victims, please contact the Investigators at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801. The sheriff’s office say they will keep your identity anonymous.

The sheriff’s office arrested Dalton’s twin brother, Dustin Wade Dalton, on similar charges earlier this week.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office charged Dustin Wade Dalton, 28, of Rainsville with Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes and Dissemination of Obscene Material. Dalton is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.