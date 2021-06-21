Twice Daily, White Bison Coffee, hosting a hiring event on June 28

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MADISON, Ala. — A new Twice Daily & White Bison Coffee convenience store is coming to Madison. The store located at 8426 Highway 72, is scheduled to open later Summer 2021.

The hiring event will be held June 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Home2 Suites located at 135 Graphics Drive. Candidates will be interviewed on site.

White Bison Coffee and Twice Daily look to fill assistant manager, cashier, barista, prep cook and host positions.

The brands offer benefits such as weekly competitive pay and a fuel discount, saving employees $1 per gallon, up to 12 gallons per week.