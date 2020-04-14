TVA warning of flooding after record rains this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tennessee Valley Authority says portions of north Alabama received the highest amount of rainfall compared to their dams in other locations.

TVA says in less than 18 hours Sunday, their systems took on a month's worth of rainfall. Add that to record rainfall totals between January and mid-March - the highest amount of rainfall over the span of 131 years.

As of this moment, dams are seeing high flows, and TVA says they are increasing spill capacity - a large amount of that coming from Guntersville.

"Somewhere in the neighborhood of about 1.4 million gallons a second coming through Guntersville Dam," said TVA spokesman James Everett. "That is going to drive higher levels in the Ditto Landing area."

Several areas across the Tennessee Valley are above or will be above flood stage. TVA says now would be a good time to monitor water levels on their website.