TVA, nonprofit host ‘Bioblitz’ day at Cave Mountain Trail

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Tennessee Valley Authority and local non-profit ‘Discover Life in America’ host ‘BioBlitz’ on Saturday, July 17.

The annual ‘Bioblitz‘ comes to the Guntersville area’s Cave Mountain Trail from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and volunteers are welcome.

The event provides a chance to get the family out into nature, potentially discover new plant life, and help out local conservationists at the popular, Cave Mountain Trail.

This will help scientists from the University of Alabama, University of North Alabama, and UA-Huntsville collect data and learn about what exists in the north Alabama wilderness.

if you would like to register, visit their website here.